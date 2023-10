Fleury allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Three of the four goals surrendered by Fleury came in the second period, including a pair while shorthanded. The 38-year-old netminder has dropped his last three starts as he falls to 1-2-1 with an .888 save percentage. While it's been an up-and-down start to the year for Fleury, he could see additional starting opportunities going forward, with Filip Gustavsson struggling of late.