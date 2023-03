Fleury stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Flyers.

The Wild took 3-2 and 4-3 leads in the second and third periods, but Fleury coughed up a tying goal less than two minutes later each time. The veteran netminder has allowed 12 goals over his last three starts but still hasn't taken a regulation loss since Feb. 15, going 7-0-1 over that stretch with a 2.34 GAA and .929 save percentage.