Fleury stopped 19 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Kraken.

The veteran netminder kept Seattle off the board in the first period, but everything went the Kraken's way for the final 40 minutes, including the bounces -- their third goal deflected in off Alexander Wennberg's back, one of three pucks to get past Fleury on deflections or tip-ins. It's his first regulation loss since the Wild's opener, and over his last seven starts Fleury sports a 5-1-1 record with a 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage.