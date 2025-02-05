Fleury turned aside 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder kept the Bruins off the board in the first period, but Charlie McAvoy tipped a puck past Fleury early in the second, and the Wild were never able to solve Jeremy Swayman in the other crease. Fleury has been mostly sharp since the beginning of January, going 5-3-0 in eight outings with a 2.24 GAA and .926 save percentage as Filip Gustavsson has struggled to find his form.