Fleury will start Thursday at home against Anaheim, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Fleury will look to win his fourth consecutive game on Thursday, In his last start he stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 4-1 win Tuesday against Arizona. The 39-year-old has recorded an .902 save percentage and a 15-11-3 record in 32 games played. He will have a favorable matchup against Anaheim who is third worst in goals per game at 2.58.