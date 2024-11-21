Fleury will patrol the visiting crease in Edmonton on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury will make his second start in the Wild's last nine games as Filip Gustavsson has run with the top job. Fleury is 3-0-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage in what is his last season in the NHL. He will not have an easy time of things Thursday as he takes on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers.