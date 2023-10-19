Marc-Andre Fleury will defend the home crease versus the Kings on Thursday, coach Dean Evason said on Kevin Falness' radio show.

This will be Fleury's second straight start after he was on the bench for the opening pair of games. Fleury excelled Tuesday versus the Canadiens, giving up two goals on 28 shots. Fleury was 24-16-4 with a 2.85 GAA and .908 save percentage last season. Expect to see him play around 30 games this season as Filip Gustavsson's backup.