Fleury will be between the home pipes against Edmonton on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will face the tired, but high-scoring Oilers, who defeated the Blackhawks Wednesday by a 5-4 score. Fleury is 7-5-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a ,901 save percentage. He has not faced over 30 shots in any of his last six games.