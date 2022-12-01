Fleury will be between the home pipes against Edmonton on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Fleury will face the tired, but high-scoring Oilers, who defeated the Blackhawks Wednesday by a 5-4 score. Fleury is 7-5-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a ,901 save percentage. He has not faced over 30 shots in any of his last six games.
More News
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 20 in win•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Arizona on Sunday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Loss in return from injury•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Toronto•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Resumes skating•