Fleury will be between the pipes at home versus Montreal on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Fleury bounced back from a rough start to the season with a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.95 GAA. The Flower needs 27 more victories this season if he is going to track down Patrick Roy for second place all-time, something the elite netminder should be capable of doing.
More News
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Claims shootout record•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Queasy start behind him•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Sharp against Habs•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Montreal on Tuesday•