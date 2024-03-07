Fleury will be between the pipes versus Arizona on the road Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has given up two or fewer goals in five of his last six outings while posting a 2.65 GAA, .911 save percentage and 4-2-0 record. The veteran backstop figures to split the workload with Filip Gustavsson the rest of the way, though Gustavsson could see slightly more starts. With the Flower playing Thursday, Gustavsson is set to take the second game of the back-to-back against Colorado on Friday.