Fleury will be between the pipes at home versus Edmonton on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will no doubt be hoping for a measure of revenge after giving up four goals on 37 shots in his previous outing against the Oilers. It's been a rough stretch for the veteran netminder of late, as he has given up three or more goals in each of his last six outings resulting in a .865 save percentage.

