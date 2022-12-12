Fleury will be between the pipes at home versus Edmonton on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Fleury will no doubt be hoping for a measure of revenge after giving up four goals on 37 shots in his previous outing against the Oilers. It's been a rough stretch for the veteran netminder of late, as he has given up three or more goals in each of his last six outings resulting in a .865 save percentage.
More News
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Surrenders four goals vs. Oilers•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starts in Edmonton•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Allows four goals Wednesday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Calgary•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 30 in shootout win•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets Sunday's start•