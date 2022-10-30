Fleury will guard the road goal against Chicago on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has won his past two outings, stopping 53 of 56 shots. He has a 3-1-1 record with a 3.88 GAA and an .879 save percentage through six games played. Chicago has gone winless in two games (0-1-1) going into Sunday's matchup, including a 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo on Saturday.