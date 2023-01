Fleury will be between the pipes versus the Flyers at home Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Over the course of his career, Fleury has feasted on the Flyers with 31 wins in 58 matchups and a 2.87 GAA and three shutouts. It will be the first back-to-back starts for the Flower since early January with the veteran having split the workload with Filip Gustavsson. With just one win in his last six outings, Fleury will no doubt be eager for a bounceback performance Thursday.