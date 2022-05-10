Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports.

Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.