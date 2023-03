Fleury will get the Sunday home start versus Washington, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury gave up five goals on 36 shots in an 8-5 win over St. Louis on Wednesday, giving him a 22-13-3 record, to go with a 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage. Fleury takes on the Capitals, who are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.10 goals per contest.