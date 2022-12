Fleury will defend the visiting goal against Dallas on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury is 8-5-1 this season with a 2.92 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He started off the season in horrible fashion, giving up 11 goals on 49 shots in his first two games, but he has rebounded nicely since then. Fleury will face the Stars, who have scored a league-high 93 goals this season.