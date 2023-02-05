Fleury will get the starting nod in Arizona on Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury picked up two straight wins just before the All-Star break and he'll look to carry that momentum over to Monday's outing. The veteran netminder is 16-10-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 31 appearances this season. He's been better on the road, registering a .909 save percentage, but he's sporting a lackluster 7-6-3 record in those contests.