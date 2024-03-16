Fleury will be between the visiting pipes in St. Louis on Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury picked up his 75th career shutout Thursday as he made his third straight start. Fleury has won four consecutive games, giving up only six goals on 94 shots (.936 save percentage). He is 16-11-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage. With his play of late, Fleury has taken over as the Wild's No. 1 goaltender from Filip Gustavsson. The Blues are averaging 2.79 goals, 26th in the NHL.