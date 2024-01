Fleury will patrol the visiting crease versus Columbus on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Fleury will get another shot at tying Patrick Roy for second place in all-time wins as Fleury is sitting at 550. Fleury is 6-8-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .896 save percentage. He has lost his last three games, but has given up only eight goals on 90 shots. Fleury is currently the No. 1 goaltender with the Wild as Filip Gustavsson (lower body) is out at least another week.