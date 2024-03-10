Fleury will patrol the home crease Sunday against Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury is coming off a 23-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over Arizona. In 30 appearances this season, he has provided a 13-11-3 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Nashville is tied for 14th in the league this campaign with 3.17 goals per contest.