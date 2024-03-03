Fleury stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter.

It was a strong showing for Fleury as he only allowed two goals, including none in the third period to give his team a chance to tie it up but the Wild could not get another one past Jordan Binnington. Fleury finished with a .923 save percentage and made nine stops on the power play. In the last six starts for Fleury, he has allowed 14 goals, produced four wins, and he has earned a .910 save percentage. With the trade deadline fast approaching, keep an eye out if Fleury will be on a new team as his name has circulated in trade rumors.