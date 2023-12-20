Fleury made 40 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

The Wild held 1-0 and 3-2 leads in the see-saw affair, and Fleury very nearly secured the victory in regulation as he weathered an 18-shot barrage in the third period from Boston. Brad Marchand finally forced OT with a little over a minute left on a Bruins power play, but Kirill Kaprizov wired home the winner to reward Fleury for his efforts. The veteran netminder has seen 40-plus shots in each of his last two starts, a discouraging trend, but in four outings since he surrendered eight goals to the Stars on Nov. 12, Fleury's gone 2-1-1 with a .912 save percentage.