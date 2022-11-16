Fleury allowed two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Aside from giving up both goals in a span of 44 seconds in the first period, Fleury put together a strong game. The Wild's offense scored less than two goals for the fourth time in six games, leading to the tough loss for the 37-year-old goalie. He's now 6-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 12 starts. Fleury's done his part with two or fewer goals allowed in four of his last five games, so he should have no trouble holding onto the starting role. Next up is a home game versus his original team, the Penguins, on Thursday.