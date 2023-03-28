Fleury saved 35 of 36 shots in a 5-1 victory over Seattle on Monday.

Fleury's shutout bid was broken by Jaden Schwartz midway through the third period. The 38-year-old goaltender nevertheless improved to 24-13-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 43 outings this season. Fleury snapped out of a cold patch in which he surrendered 12 goals on 106 shots over his previous three starts.