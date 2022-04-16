Fleury will protect the home goal Sunday versus the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Fleury will get the second half of a back-to-back after Cam Talbot took an overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday. Fleury owns a 5-1-0 record, a 2.36 GAA and a .929 save percentage in six games with the Wild.
