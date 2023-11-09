Fleury will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Fleury is riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.54 GAA and .930 save percentage. The Flower has played in four of the Wild's last five contests and looks close to supplanting Filip Gustavsson as the preferred choice between the pipes. Fleury has reached the 20-win threshold in six straight seasons, a mark he should reach again this year even if he doesn't see the bulk of the workload.