Fleury will get the starting nod for Thursday's road matchup with Dallas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has been splitting the crease with Cam Talbot since joining the Wild at the trade deadline. In his five contests, the Flower is 4-1-0 with a 2.44 GAA and .926 save percentage. At this point, it's probably not 100 percent certain who would start Game 1 of the playoffs for the Wild, though Fleury's three Stanley Cup championships would probably give him the edge.