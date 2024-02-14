Fleury will get the starting nod on the road against Arizona on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury will be making his second start in the Wild's last eight contests, having stopped 34 of 36 shots versus the Penguins on Feb. 9. If he doesn't start playing more frequently, the Flower could miss the 20-win mark for just the third time in his 20-year NHL career. In the lead-up to March 8, Fleury's name will likely continue to come up in trade rumors, especially if Minnesota can't climb up the Central Division standings.