Fleury will start Sunday's game in Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury had been alternating starts with Cam Talbot, but that pattern will be broken here, as Fleury will get the nod again after beating Seattle 6-3 on Friday. The 37-year-old goalie has gone 7-1-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage in a Wild uniform.