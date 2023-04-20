Fleury surrendered seven goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Fleury took his fourth straight loss, and he's allowed 17 goals over that span. It's not surprising to see the Wild alternate goalies, but Filip Gustavsson has cleared outplayed Fleury for the better part of a month. It'll likely be Gustavsson who starts Friday's Game 3 at home.