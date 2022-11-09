Fleury stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Kings.

The game was scoreless until Gabriel Vilardi put the Kings on the board at 13:57 of the third period. Fleury turned in one of his sharpest outings of the year, only to end up with his second straight loss. The 37-year-old is now at 5-3-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .896 save percentage. He's allowed just nine goals over his last four outings, as his ratios remain weighed down by a few bad games early on. Filip Gustavsson will likely start Wednesday in Anaheim, but Fleury could be back in net for Friday's road-trip finale versus the surging Kraken.