Fleury (upper body) made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Friday.

Fleury played for the first time since Nov. 15 after missing three games due to the injury. The second goal was a bit of a wuff -- he went down early and didn't get the five-hole closed on a goal-line shot by Zach Aston-Reese, which ricocheted in off Fleury's ankle. Otherwise, he was solid. Get him into your net if he's been on your bench. He should round into form quickly.