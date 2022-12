Fleury turned aside 39 of 42 shots in a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Two of the three goals Fleury surrendered were scored during Dallas power plays. The Stars' final marker was scored on an empty net. Fleury is 12-8-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .903 save percentage in 22 games this season. The 38-year-old won his previous three games while allowing just three goals.