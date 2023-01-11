Fleury allowed three goals on 43 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Fleury was solid in his return to the lineup, stopping 40 of 43 shots before eventually falling to the Rangers in a shootout. The 38-year-old netminder has just one win in his last four starts as he falls to 13-8-3 with a .902 save percentage on the season. Filip Gustavsson will likely start Thursday against the Islanders, meaning Fluery's next chance would come Saturday when the Wild host the Coyotes.