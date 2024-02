Fleury stopped 34 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Facing the team he won three Stanley Cups with, Fleury was solid in his return from an upper-body injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 19. The 39-year-old netminder has shown he can still contribute in a backup role for Minnesota, and in nine appearances since the beginning of January he's gone 3-3-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage.