Fleury stopped 16 of 20 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Stars.

The Wild couldn't get anything going on offense, leaving Fleury with no support. The 39-year-old has lost four of his last five outings, but this was the first time he's given up more than three goals since taking over the starting role with Filip Gustavsson (lower body) out. Fleury is now 7-9-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 19 games this season. The Wild face the Stars again Wednesday, with that game in Dallas.