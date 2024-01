Fleury (upper body) could return sometime this week but will not be available Sunday against Carolina, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Fleury was injured Friday against Florida and will now miss at least one game as a result. Filip Gustavsson will face the Hurricanes in Fleury's absence. Minnesota's next game is Tuesday against the Capitals. Fleury is 8-9-3 with a 2.95 GAA this season.