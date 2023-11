Fleury made 27 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The Isles took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period on a power-play tally, but Fleury shut the door the rest of the way and let the Wild's offense get to work. The 38-year-old netminder has seen action in four of the last five games, going 2-1-1 with a .915 save percentage over that stretch as Filip Gustavsson tries to work his way through a rough start to the season (4.89 GAA, .871 save percentage.)