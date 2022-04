Fleury allowed four goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Fleury extended his winning streak to five games, but he's allowed at least three goals in four of those contests. He improved to 27-22-5 with a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 54 outings this season. Both Fleury and Cam Talbot should each start at least one of the Wild's three games to close out the regular season.