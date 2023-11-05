Fleury stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief, helping the Wild to a 5-4 shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Fleury came in relief of Filip Gustavsson in the first period after Gustavsson allowed three goals on just four shots. The former Golden Knight would give his team a chance by allowing just one goal the rest of the way and ultimately picking up the win in this contest. Fleury should be expected to split starts for the time being as Gustavsson continues his struggles to begin the new season.