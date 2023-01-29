Fleury stopped 29 of 31 shots, leading the Wild to a 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres on Saturday.

The third star of the contest, Fleury only allowed goals to Jack Quinn and Zemgus Girgensons in the eventual shootout win. This performance marks three consecutive starts for Fleury above a .921 save percentage as he looks to be turning a corner. The former Golden Knight should continue to split the crease with Filip Gustavsson moving forward.