Fleury turned aside 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

With the Wild desperate for every point they can get as they try to climb into a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, coach John Hynes elected to pull Fleury and set up a 4-on-3 situation with 90 seconds left in OT. The gambit worked, as Matt Boldy potted the winner with the veteran netminder on the bench. Fleury has just two losses in eight starts since the All-Star break, going 6-2-0 with a 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage.