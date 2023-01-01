Fleury made 29 saves during a 5-2 win over the Blues on Saturday.

Fleury, who has claimed four of his past five decisions, blanked the host club over the final 35 minutes to secure the win in the Central Division meeting. The 38-year-old netminder has surrendered a combined five goals during his past four wins. Fleury improved to 13-8-1 as the Wild have captured eight of their past 10 contests (8-2-0).