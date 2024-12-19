Fleury stopped 27 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

Fleury started for the third time across Minnesota's last six games, but he didn't look good, and the 40-year-old posted season-worst marks in goals allowed and save percentage while allowing the second-most shots. Over his four appearances in December, the 40-year-old netminder has gone 1-2-0 with a 3.33 GAA and an .885 save percentage since he's stopped just 85 of the 96 shots he's faced.