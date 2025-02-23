Fleury stopped 27 of 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit on Saturday.

Fleury was busy in the second period, stopping 14 of 15 shots, but only faced five shots in the third frame during Minnesota's push to rally from a 3-1 deficit. He stopped two shots in the extra session to record the 69th overtime win of his NHL career, tying him with Martin Brodeur for the most in league history. The 40-year-old Fleury has a 12-6-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 20 appearances this season.