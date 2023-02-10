Fleury stopped 18 of 23 shots in two periods during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fleury was relieved by Filip Gustavsson for the final frame. This wasn't all Fleury's fault, but he wasn't very sharp against one of his former teams, and his defense didn't give him a ton of help. The 38-year-old has now lost four of his last six outings, and both wins in that span came after regulation time. He's at 16-12-3 with a 2.98 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. The Wild have a tough upcoming schedule, facing the Devils, Panthers, Avalanche and Stars in their next four games, all of which will be in Minnesota. Look for Fleury and Gustavsson to continue sharing the workload in the crease.