Fleury made 27 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.
He continues to build a solid case that his queasy start is behind him. Alex DeBrincat beat him early in the first when he jumped on a loose puck in the crease and then he settled into a groove, allowing just a power-play goal by Thomas Chabot early in the third. Fleury has won three of his last four starts and is 3-0-1 in that span.
