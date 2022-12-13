Fleury allowed a goal on 21 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Fleury lost his last start versus the Oilers, yielding four goals on 37 shots in Edmonton. The Wild clearly made some adjustments, as Fleury was significantly less busy and more successful to win the rematch in Minnesota. He'd allowed three or more tallies in each of his previous six outings before this solid start. The 38-year-old is up to 10-7-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 19 outings this season. The Wild continue their four-game homestand Wednesday against the Red Wings.