Fleury will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Rangers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury opens the year as the Wild's unquestioned starter over backup Filip Gustavsson. The 37-year-old Fleury had a 28-23-5 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 57 games between the Wild and the Blackhawks last year. He allowed five goals in a loss in his lone game against the Rangers in December of last year.