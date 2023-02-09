Fleury will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Golden Knights, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will start the second half of a back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson was in goal for Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. Since the start of January, Fleury has posted a 3-3-2 record, a 3.05 GAA and a .908 save percentage in nine outings. The Golden Knights have had some ups and downs with Mark Stone (back) out of the lineup, but they're still a formidable foe for a goalie that hasn't exactly been sharp lately.